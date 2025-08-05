Water filtration plant inaugurated at GCWUF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Amin

on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art water filtration plant at the university premises to ensure

safe water for university students and staff.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Kanwal Amin expressed her deep satisfaction over completion

of the project and said that access to safe drinking water was a fundamental right and an essential

element in promoting a healthy academic atmosphere.

She said that installation of water filtration plant was part of university's broader initiative to enhance

quality of life for students and staff so that they could focus and remain productive in their academic

and professional pursuits.

She said that newly installed plant would help provide clean, safe and contaminant-free drinking

water to thousands of students, faculty members and university staff which would reciprocally

ensure basic health facilities within the educational environment.

The GCWUF Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of university’s engineering and administrative

teams for successfully executing the project within the stipulated timeline and maintaining high-quality

standards.

She vowed to bring further infrastructural and welfare improvements to the university and stressed

the importance of cultivating a clean and secure learning environment.

She also urged students to play their role in maintaining and preserving the facility in addition

to stay vigilant about water conservation and hygiene practices.