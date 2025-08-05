Water Filtration Plant Inaugurated At GCWUF
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Amin
on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art water filtration plant at the university premises to ensure
safe water for university students and staff.
During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Kanwal Amin expressed her deep satisfaction over completion
of the project and said that access to safe drinking water was a fundamental right and an essential
element in promoting a healthy academic atmosphere.
She said that installation of water filtration plant was part of university's broader initiative to enhance
quality of life for students and staff so that they could focus and remain productive in their academic
and professional pursuits.
She said that newly installed plant would help provide clean, safe and contaminant-free drinking
water to thousands of students, faculty members and university staff which would reciprocally
ensure basic health facilities within the educational environment.
The GCWUF Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of university’s engineering and administrative
teams for successfully executing the project within the stipulated timeline and maintaining high-quality
standards.
She vowed to bring further infrastructural and welfare improvements to the university and stressed
the importance of cultivating a clean and secure learning environment.
She also urged students to play their role in maintaining and preserving the facility in addition
to stay vigilant about water conservation and hygiene practices.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Business
-
Govt engages with international buying houses for enabling deeper collaboration2 hours ago
-
Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan Sonmez3 hours ago
-
CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sector study3 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Polyester filament Yarn industry delegation4 hours ago
-
CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colleges4 hours ago
-
New members appointed to Privatization Commission Board4 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan ink MoU to establish Global South Research Center4 hours ago
-
Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA6 hours ago
-
Pakistani exporters to gain direct market access through ‘Pakistan Mart’ in Dubai6 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance scheme7 hours ago
-
Smog prevention, a collective responsibility: ADCG8 hours ago