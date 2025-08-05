August 5 symbolizes grave violation of Kashmiri rights: SAPM Haroon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday said that August 5 symbolizes grave violation of Kashmiri rights.

In a message on Youm-e-Istehsal, he said the day observed annually on August 5 to condemn India’s illegal revocation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019. He said that India’s unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, were a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions and international law.

He emphasized that Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline, and the country will never accept India’s illegal occupation of the region.

He condemned the brutal military siege, severe human rights violations, and media blackout that followed the revocation of Kashmir’s special status.

The day stands as a symbol of the attack on the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Haroon reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to continue political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Kashmir until their aspirations are realized.

He called upon the international community to take urgent notice of the atrocities being committed in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to play its role in ensuring justice.

“August 5 is a day to remember the countless sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and to reaffirm our solidarity with their just struggle,” he concluded.