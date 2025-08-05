Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs1,500 To Rs 358,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs1,500 to Rs 358,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs358,000 against its sale at Rs359,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs.

306,927 from Rs 308,213 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by 1,170 to Rs 281,359 from Rs 282,529.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs18 and Rs15 to Rs3,971 and Rs 3,404 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $3,353 from $3,368 whereas silver increased $0.18 to $37.38 against $$37.20, the Association reported.

