Somroo voices for shifting towards digitization, e-office, e-filing etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mohammed Mian Soomro on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding transaction updates, legal matters and e-office in the ministry.

Federal Secretary Privatisation and other senior officers of the Ministry and Privatisation Commission attended the meeting, said press release.

The minister was briefed that the detailed meetings are being held with potential investors regarding the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSMC).

These investors and parties belong to China, Russia and Korea and the meetings are being held almost on daily basis.

The minister was also told that the land valuation of PSM will be completed by the end of January and that EOIs regarding PSM will be sought in the month of March this year.

The matters relating to the privatisation and divestment of shares and options regarding management control of DISCOS were also discussed.

The final decision to that effect will be taken after receiving the proposals from the Ministry of Power and other relevant forums.

Federal Minister said that in order to work more efficiently we must shift to digitization of data, e-office or e-filing without further delay.

The minister also said that he would himself prefer to use e-files instead of manual files.

He further directed that legal and policy matters relating to privatisation must be taken into account and legal cases must be disposed of in a transparent and an efficient manner.