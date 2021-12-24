UrduPoint.com

Spain's Calvino Elected Head Of IMF Advisory Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Spain's Calvino elected head of IMF advisory committee

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Spanish government's First Vice President Nadia Calvino was elected chair of the group of finance ministers and central bankers that advises the IMF's board, the organization announced Thursday.

Calvino, who is also her country's economy minister, replaces Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson as head of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), and will remain in office for two years, beginning January 3.

The IMFC consists of 24 members who are central bankers and governors, finance ministers or officials of equivalent rank, who are chosen from among International Monetary Fund member countries.

Calvino has been Spain's first vice president since July and economy minister since 2018.

She previously held several positions at the European Commission, including director general in charge of the budget from 2014 to 2018.

The IMFC is the main advisory body to the IMF's board of governors and deliberates major policy issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Budget Magdalena Spain January July 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

39 minutes ago
 France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

7 hours ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

8 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

8 hours ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

8 hours ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.