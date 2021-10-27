Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 15,300 180 15,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 16,397 193 16,590

