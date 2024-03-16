Sri Lanka Records 2.3 Pct Negative GDP Growth In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The GDP growth rate of Sri Lanka for the year 2023 was estimated as a 2.3 percent negative growth rate, the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) said in a statement on Friday.
Overall, agricultural activities expanded by 2.6 percent, while industrial and service activities contracted by 9.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, in the year 2023, the DCS said.
The three major economic activities of the economy -- agriculture, industry, and services, contributed their shares to the GDP, at current prices, by 8.
3 percent, 25.6 percent and 59.9 percent respectively.
The "taxes less subsidies on products" component accounted for a 6.2 percent share of the GDP in 2023.
However, the GDP for the fourth quarter of 2023 registered a 4.5 percent positive growth, the DCS highlighted.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, agricultural, industrial and services activities grew by 0.6 percent, 7.9 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, it said.
Recent Stories
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 20244 hours ago
-
Govt maintain petrol price at Rs 279.75, reduce HSD by Rs 1.774 hours ago
-
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre13 hours ago
-
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right15 hours ago
-
Islamabad to be turned model city in collaboration with business community16 hours ago
-
Finance minister apprises EU, Ambassador on vital reform priorities of Govt16 hours ago
-
SECP proposes amendments to companies regulations to prevent fraudulent16 hours ago
-
Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore and Sharjah17 hours ago
-
US stocks drop on inflation concerns, European equities rise17 hours ago
-
Data collected through 7th digital census is strategic resource for data driven Policy making:Ahsan ..16 hours ago
-
Fly Jinnah to increase flights between Lahore - Sharjah from April 817 hours ago