Steady Recovery Continues: Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against Dollar

Published March 27, 2024

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.07

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.07.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.5 and Rs281.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 47 paisa to close at Rs300.97 against the last-day closing of Rs301.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.99 compared to the last closing of Rs351.75.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.71 and Rs 74.13 respectively.

