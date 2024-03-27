Steady Recovery Continues: Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.07
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.07.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.5 and Rs281.25, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 47 paisa to close at Rs300.97 against the last-day closing of Rs301.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.99 compared to the last closing of Rs351.75.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.71 and Rs 74.13 respectively.
Recent Stories
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..
Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
More Stories From Business
-
KPK Governor extends congratulation to Jam Kamal as new fed commerce minister2 hours ago
-
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data5 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 1.36 pct lower2 hours ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say5 minutes ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say5 minutes ago
-
China's largest coalbed methane field reports record daily gas output2 hours ago
-
Business leaders claim AirSial is best airline of country3 hours ago
-
PFC seeks budget proposals from stakeholders3 hours ago
-
Fruits, vegetables rates increase by 40pc3 hours ago
-
Brazilian Envoy discusses bilateral trade with Pakistani businessmen3 hours ago
-
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say6 minutes ago
-
Steering Committee on 5Es Framework holds maiden meeting3 hours ago