Stock Exchange Sheds 380 Points

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:45 PM

Stock Exchange sheds 380 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 380.6 points (1.11%) to close at 34,190 points

A total of 42,353,410 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.75 billion.

Out of 275 companies, share prices of 71 companies recorded increase while 191 companies registered decrease whereas 13 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 6.938 million shares and its price per share increased by Rs 0.32 to close at Rs 16.61, followed by DCR with a volume of 5.997 million shares and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 10.02 and MLCF with a volume of 3.27 million and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.61 to close at Rs 24.37.

