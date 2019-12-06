Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

UrduPoint.com
Fri 06th December 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Strong US jobs numbers gave global stock markets and the Dollar a shot in the arm on Friday, providing fresh evidence for the rude health of the world's top economy.

The Labor Department reported that the US economy added 266,000 net new jobs in November, vastly higher than market expectations of around 190,000, taking the unemployment rate to 3.

5 percent.

In addition, the previous month's numbers were revised up.

"It's not only hard to find any weakness but hard to find anything that isn't strong," XTB analyst David Cheetham said of the jobs report which he called "all around stellar".

