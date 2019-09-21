UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Ahead On Hopes Of US-China Trade War Resolution

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:17 AM

Stocks ahead on hopes of US-China trade war resolution

European and US stock markets advanced Friday, mirroring gains in much of Asia on hopes of progress in looming China-US trade talks, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):European and US stock markets advanced Friday, mirroring gains in much of Asia on hopes of progress in looming China-US trade talks, dealers said.

In afternoon trading, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent, while Frankfurt was marginally higher and Paris won 0.4 percent.

Wall Street opened higher, with the Dow edging up 0.1 percent.

The pound slid despite European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker's apparent hint that a Brexit deal was still possible, with Britain due to leave the European Union at the end of next month.

"Stocks markets are muted in Europe... as traders are keeping an eye on US-China trade relations," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

With a delegation from China in the US to prepare for higher-level negotiations next month, investors hope the economic giants can find a solution to their tariffs row that has been a drag on the global economy for a year.

Stock markets have enjoyed a broadly positive September thanks to hopes for the talks, with both sides appearing to offer olive branches and sounding less confrontational than they did in July and August.

Equities remain supported by central bank shifts towards easier monetary policy, although there was some disappointment in the Federal Reserve's lack of forward guidance this week for further interest rate cuts.

London sentiment was buoyed Friday after Royal Bank of Scotland appointed long-serving banker Alison Rose as chief executive, making her the first female boss of a major UK lender.

The news sent RBS shares jumping 4.

2 percent higher to stand at 216.7 pence.

On the downside, Rolls-Royce shares sank almost 2.4 percent to 790.4 pence after revealing that it was taking longer then expected to fix its troubled Trent 1000 plane engines.

- Eyes on Middle East - Traders meanwhile kept an eye on the Gulf region after last weekend's strikes on Saudi oil facilities fanned geopolitical tensions.

Devastating strikes crippled two of Saudi Arabia's biggest oil plants on Saturday and sent the price of crude soaring on Monday.

Both main contracts then stabilised this week after the initial shock but there are worries of a possible conflict after the US and Saudi Arabia pointed the finger at Iran and said they were considering their response.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Thursday that any military strike on the country could lead to "all-out war".

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,366.45 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP less than 0.1 percent at 12,460.25 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 5,679.36 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 3,567.98 New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 27,128.61 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 22,079.09 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,435.67 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,006.45 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1016 from $1.1041 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.96 yen from 108.02 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2471 from $1.2526 Euro/pound: UP at 88.32 pence from 88.15 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.9 percent at $64.95 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4 percent at $58.93

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Europe China European Union Oil Saudi Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo David Progress Lead Price New York United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Middle East Euro Brexit July August September Stocks Market From Asia RBS

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

9 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

9 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

39 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

54 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

54 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.