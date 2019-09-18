UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Dip 353 Points To Close At 31,555

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:27 PM

Stocks dip 353 points to close at 31,555

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 353.45 points (1.11%) to close at 31555.47 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 353.45 points (1.11%) to close at 31555.47 points.

A total of 99,363,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 122,012,850 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 3.973 billion compared to Rs 5.199 billion last day.

Out of 356 companies, share prices of 101 companies recorded increase while 230 companies registered decrease whereas 25 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 10,331,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.

98, Pak Elektron with a volume of 8,528,000 and price per share of Rs16.81 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 8,274,000 and price per share of Rs3.56.

The top advancer was Colgate PalmXD with the increase of Rs49.67 per share, closing at Rs2199 while Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs39.05 per share, closing at Rs820.11.

The top decliners were Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs60 per share, closing at Rs1200 and Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs37.94 per share closing at Rs720.94.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Pak Elektron Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

6 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

6 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

6 minutes ago

Metro Bus extension project likely to be completed ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.