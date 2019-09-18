Stocks dip 353 points to close at 31,555

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 353.45 points (1.11%) to close at 31555.47 points

A total of 99,363,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 122,012,850 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 3.973 billion compared to Rs 5.199 billion last day.

Out of 356 companies, share prices of 101 companies recorded increase while 230 companies registered decrease whereas 25 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 10,331,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.

98, Pak Elektron with a volume of 8,528,000 and price per share of Rs16.81 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 8,274,000 and price per share of Rs3.56.

The top advancer was Colgate PalmXD with the increase of Rs49.67 per share, closing at Rs2199 while Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs39.05 per share, closing at Rs820.11.

The top decliners were Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs60 per share, closing at Rs1200 and Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs37.94 per share closing at Rs720.94.