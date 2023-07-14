Open Menu

Strike By 950 Employees Of London's Gatwick Airport To Start On July 28 - Trade Union

Almost 1,000 workers of London's Gatwick Airport will begin a series of strikes on July 28, demanding pay raises amid record increase of cost of living in the United Kingdom, Unite, a British trade union, announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Almost 1,000 workers of London's Gatwick Airport will begin a series of strikes on July 28, demanding pay raises amid record increase of cost of living in the United Kingdom, Unite, a British trade union, announced on Friday.

Employees of four companies � ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services Ltd. � are to participate in strikes, or 950 people, the union said. All four companies made large-scale redundancies and cut the pay and conditions of their remaining staff during the pandemic.

"All four companies conduct outsourced operations for major airlines primarily undertaking ground handling, baggage handling, ramp agent, dispatchers and check in agents roles.

Given the scale of the industrial action, disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable across the airport," the trade union said.

The first strike is planned from July 28 to August 1 with the second taking place shortly after, from August 4-8. They are expected to affect British Airways, Easyjet, Ryanair and TUI among other airlines.

The UK is witnessing a massive wave of strikes, caused by a record high inflation rate. Among those striking are employees of railroads, airports, mail services and law firms. A collapse of supply chains, caused by Brexit and the Ukraine conflict, led to the rising costs of fuel and food.

More Stories From Business