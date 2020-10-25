Sudan, Israel Planning to Sign Several Economic Cooperation Agreements - Khartoum

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Sudan and Israel are planning to sign a number of agreements in the near future to boost trade and economic cooperation in the follow-up to the historic peace deal, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Sudan and Israel have decided to leave enmity in the past and normalize relations by developing trade and economic relations. First of all, the emphasis will be put on agriculture for the benefit of both peoples," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the delegations of the two states will meet in the coming weeks to sign agreements in the fields of agriculture, trade, economy, aviation, migration and other areas.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Israel and Sudan had agreed to normalize relations in the latest step toward building peace in the middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also announced the normalization of relations with Sudan and said that in the near future the delegations of the two countries will meet to discuss cooperation in many areas.

Sudan will be the third Arab country, after the UAE and Bahrain, to join Trump's Abraham accords - a system of fresh peace deals with Israel - and the fifth to have diplomatic relations with the Jewish state, together with Egypt and Jordan.