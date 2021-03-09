UrduPoint.com
Sugar Futures Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:31 PM

Sugar futures open higher

Sugar futures opened higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Sugar futures opened higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2021 delivery gained 9 Yuan (about 1.38 U.S. Dollars) to open at 5,432 yuan per tonne.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

