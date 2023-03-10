UrduPoint.com

SVB Shares Halted After Heavy Sell-off In Premarket Trading

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 08:33 PM

SVB shares halted after heavy sell-off in premarket trading

Shares in Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to the tech industry, were halted Friday morning after a sharp sell-off in premarket trading following news of financial troubles at the bank

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Shares in Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to the tech industry, were halted Friday morning after a sharp sell-off in premarket trading following news of financial troubles at the bank.

The Nasdaq suspended trades on the stock a day after SVB lost more than 60 percent following the disclosure that it had lost $1.8 billion in securities sales in an effort to raise funds, as it contends with declining customer deposits.

SVB's travails have raised fears that a broader swathe of banks may be forced into similar transactions amid rising anxiety as central banks hike interest rates.

The episode highlights that SVB clients have been forced to raise funds due to the slowdown in the tech sector.

CNBC reported Friday that SVB was in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital failed.

Prior to the suspension Friday morning, shares of SVB were down sharply in pre-market trading, falling again by more than 60 percent.

"The debate today is whether SVB issues are SVB's issues or the start of a bigger issue for the banking sector," said a note from Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com.

Treasury bond yields continued to retreat early Friday, suggesting a "flight to safety" among investors, a dynamic "that made it look as if some parties at least thought SVB's issues could be a bigger issue," O'Hare said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank May From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.