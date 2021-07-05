UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Supermarket Closed By Kaseya Cyberattack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Swedish supermarket closed by Kaseya cyberattack

Stockholm, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Most of one of Sweden's leading supermarket chains' 800 shops remained closed on Monday, three days after they were indirectly affected by the cyberattack targeting US company Kaseya.

Stressing that the situation was looking "positive compared to a few days ago", Kevin Bell, press spokesman for Coop, told AFP that "a majority" of their stores were still closed.

On Friday, a hacking attack indirectly hit the supermarket chain, paralysing all its cash registers and forcing the company to temporarily close nearly all its shops across the country.

Bell said they had been able to reopen a few hundred stores by relying on alternative payment solutions -- such as customers paying using their smartphones -- and stores also allowed customers to shop online.

Subcontractor Visma Esscom, where the problem originated, said it was linked to a major cyber attack on Friday on the US company Kaseya.

Coop, which accounts for about 20 percent of the supermarket industry in the Nordic country with an annual turnover of almost 1.

5 billion Euros ($1.8 billion), filed a complaint with police on Sunday.

Some pharmacies and train operator SJ also reported payment problems.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said over the weekend that he was concerned that the attack demonstrated the vulnerability of modern society where a cyberattack could impact "food security and other basic securities." A wave of ransomware attacks has struck worldwide recently, especially in the United States.

Ransomware attacks typically involve locking away data in systems using encryption, making companies pay to regain access.

Last year, hackers extorted at least $18 billion using such software, according to security firm Emsisoft.

In recent weeks, such attacks have hit oil pipelines, health services and major firms, and made it onto the agenda of US President Joe Biden's June meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

nzg/map/jll/rl

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Defence Minister Police Russia Company Oil Vladimir Putin United States Sweden June Sunday All Industry Billion Hacking

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

40 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

45 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

51 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.