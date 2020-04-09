UrduPoint.com
Syed Shamim Ul Sabtain Appointed National Agricultural ResearchCentre DG

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan Thursday posted Syed Shamim-ul-Sibtain Shah as National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) director general (DG).

Syed Shamim ul Sabtain is the senior most scientist in NARC and having vast experience in agriculture research, said a press release issued by PARC said.

Coordination Monitoring and Evaluation, which is one of the important functions of PARC. Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali has been posted at this important position as Member In-charge (Coordination & Monitoring) to perform this function more effectively for the uplift of agriculture sector in collaboration with National Agriculture Research System.

The PARC has made these transfer/postings in accordance to rules and regulations in the interest of council.

The PARC is committed to work within rules and regulations and all decisions in PARC are taken on the basis of merit and in accordance with transparency, it added.

The post of NARC DG has already been advertised in national press by Ministry of National food Security and Research and a regular incumbent will be appointed on merit very soon.

