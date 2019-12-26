Syria Looking Forward to Setting Up Oil, Geological Center With Russia - Oil Minister

Syria is looking forward to establishing an oil and geological center in cooperation with Moscow as part of an energy road map, the construction has already started, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Syria is looking forward to establishing an oil and geological center in cooperation with Moscow as part of an energy road map, the construction has already started, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told Sputnik.

"This center, the Petroleum and Geological Center, is included in the road map signed with Russia's Energy Ministry, and via the meetings of the Syrian-Russian Joint Committee," the minister said.

Ghanem expressed hope that the center would be the main information platform for the entire geological oil sector.

"I believe that the partnership with Gubkin academy [Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas] will be fruitful on the matter," Ghanem said.

According to the minister, the center will be located in Damascus and the two sides have already agreed on the project timetable.

"There will be experts from both Russia and Syria," the minister noted.