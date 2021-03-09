UrduPoint.com
Taiwan's Exports To Mainland Up In February

Tue 09th March 2021

TAIPEI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Taiwan's exports to the mainland and Hong Kong rose by 14.8 percent year on year to 11.26 billion U.S. Dollars in February, the island's finance authority said Tuesday.

The figure accounts for 40.5 percent of Taiwan's total exports last month, the authority said in a press release.

The island's imports from the mainland and Hong Kong in February also soared by 39 percent year on year to 4.61 billion U.S. dollars.

Taiwan's total exports in February reached 27.79 billion U.S. dollars, up 9.7 percent over the same month of 2020. Its total imports climbed by 5.7 percent year on year to 23.28 billion U.

S. dollars.

The island saw a trade surplus of 4.51 billion U.S. dollars in February, while its trade surplus with the mainland and Hong Kong totaled 6.65 billion U.S. dollars.

The department attributed the moderate growth of exports in February to the continuous demand for emerging technologies and long-distance communication and the revived demand for traditional export products.

The island's exports in the first and second quarter of 2021 may maintain stable growth due to the recovery of the global economy, the competitive edge of Taiwan's semiconductor manufacturing industry and improving raw material trade in the international market, it said.

