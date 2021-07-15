Tarin invites German enterprises to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, Thursday invited German enterprises to make investment in Pakistan in different fields including health, education, agriculture and power sectors.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Germany, Bernhard Schlagheck, who called on him here, Shaukat Tarin assured all possible support and facilitation in improving the trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He said Pakistan and Germany enjoyed close, amicable and multidimensional relations over the years, adding both the countries were keen to further strengthen business and economic linkages as well as people-to-people contacts.

The minister informed the ambassador that the government was firmly committed to putting the country on a trajectory of all-inclusive and sustainable economic growth. For attaining this growth, the government has revived the long-term planning process under the umbrella of Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood was also present during in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The federal minister said the EAC would formulate short, medium and long term plans to spur growth in key priority areas, adding the focus would be on reducing poverty.

The government also stands committed to revive the business and industry that has been hit hard amid COVID-19. The ultimate focus of the government was employment generation, efficient resource mobilization and industrial growth, he added.

He further underlined that the government was vigorously pursuing pro-people agenda to promote economic empowerment of the under-privileged women through Ehsaas safety net.

Ehsaas, he said, provided direct cash support for socio-economic uplift and financial inclusion of women from marginalized sections of the society.

The government would also offer loans to young entrepreneurs for self-employment schemes under Kamyab Pakistan Program which would be launched soon.

He said, it would also extend credit facility to young farmers to promote youth engagement and to boost agricultural productivity, adding this would usher in a new era of agro-based industrial progress in the country.

On the occasion, the ambassador congratulated the finance minister on presenting a growth-oriented and business friendly Federal Budget 2021-22 after taking all stakeholders on board.