Textile Exports Earn $9.738 Billion For Pakistan In 7 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Pakistan earned $ 9,738,551 million from exports of textile products during the first seven months of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan earned $ 9,738,551 million from exports of textile products during the first seven months of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here on Friday.
The exports of the product, however, witnessed a decline of 2.99 percent during July-January (2023-24) when compared to the exports of $ 10,038,199 million during July-January (2022-23).
The textile commodities that witnessed positive trade growth included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 353.78 percent, from $12.286 million last year to $55.752 million this year.
Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 49.04 percent, from $ 449.418 million last year to $ 669.824 million this year and towels by 2.29 percent, from $ 582.833 million to $ 596.203 million.
The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth include cotton cloth, exports of which declined by 11.34 percent, from $1,225.348 million to $1,086,396 million; cotton carded or combed by 37.19 percent, from $0.947 million to $0.595 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 17.19 percent, from $26.154 million to $21.658 million, and knitwear by 8.36 percent, from $ 2,801.777 million to $ 2,567.577 million.
Likewise, the exports of bedware declined by 0.61 percent from $ 1,639.104 million to $ 1,629.184 million, tents, canvas and tarpaulin by 5.
21 percent, from $74.122 million to $70.258 million, ready-made garments by 5.79 percent, from
$ 2,125.680 million to $ 2,002.663 million.
The exports of art, silk and synthetic textiles also decreased by 12.33 percent declining from $239.209 million to $209.723 million, madeup articles by 4.66 percent, from $435.052 million to $414.787 million whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 2.89 percent, from $426.270 million to $413.931 million.
Meanwhile, on a year–on–year basis, the textile exports increased by 10.10 percent going up from $ 1,321.761 million in January 2023 to $ 1,455.300 million in January 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports grew by 3.98 percent when compared to exports of $ 1,399.655 million in December 2023.
The Trade deficit from July-December (2023-24) was recorded at $11.148 billion as against the deficit of $16.965 billion in July–December (2022-23), showing negative growth of 34.29 percent.
During the period under review, the exports increased by 5.17 percent to $14.981 billion compared to the exports of $14.244 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest PBS data.
On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 16.28 percent and were recorded at $26.129 billion compared to $31.209 billion last year.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop
Woman abducted in Wah
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment
Police arrest dacoit in Karachi
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,147 points
Senegal plunges further into unknown after vote delay overturned
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 17
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,147 points40 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record1 hour ago
-
Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges2 hours ago
-
Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.78 pc3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Gas tariff hike for captive power plants to affect export industry, says MCCI president3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Ambassador assures cooperation for making ICCI BOC successful in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Large industry grows 3.43 percent in December4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.212,400 per tola4 hours ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of EZs in tribal districts4 hours ago