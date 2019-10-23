UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Textile Industry Pledges To Work With EU To Ensure High Economic Growth

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Textile industry pledges to work with EU to ensure high economic growth

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir has announced to work with the European Union (EU) on all the initiatives to ensure sustainability and growth of the textile industry in Pakistan.

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir has announced to work with the European Union (EU) on all the initiatives to ensure sustainability and growth of the textile industry in Pakistan.He was speaking on the occasion of the visit of the EU's Ambassador Designate to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara to the APTMA Punjab office here on Wednesday.Chairman APTMA made a detailed presentation on the Association and highlighted that its members are corporate entities compliant to all social standards while producing goods predominantly meant for exports.He said the APTMA has taken an active part in securing of EU's GSP+ status for Pakistan in 2014 to widen the market access available e to Pakistan.Since the grant of GSP Plus status in 2014, he added, the exports of Pakistan to the EU have increased by 62%.

In the early years of the facility, Pakistan's exports to the EU witnessed significant growth but it has become stagnant at 5514 Million Euros for the last three years. He said the prime reason was relocation of buying houses of major retailers and brands to other competing countries besides the high cost of manufacturing in Pakistan.However, he stressed, the present government has taken special measures to encourage industrialization and exports, and the business scenario is changing fast in the country.

APTMA along with the Federal government is formulating a long term textile policy to set direction for sustainability and growth of Pakistan's textile sector, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Punjab European Union Visit Market Textile National University All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Blood appears in Nawaz Sharif's gums after platele ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

13 minutes ago

CarFirst, IHIG join hands for promotion of domesti ..

9 minutes ago

Africa Interested in Russia's Mi-17, Mi-35 Chopper ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Deals Sealed at SPIEF With Russian Telecom ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.