The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 195 Points To Close At 33,916 Points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33916.64 points as compared to 34111.64 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 195 points (0.57%).

A total of 216,619,180 shares were traded compared to the trade 292,086,795 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.362 billion as compared to Rs12.424 billion during last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 155 recorded gain and 178 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 18,316,500 shares and price per share of Rs28.18, Hascol petrol with a volume of 13,610,000 price per share of Rs15.18 and Unity Foods Limited with a volume of 12,168,000 and price per share of Rs11.53.

Unilever Foods XD recorded maximum increase of Rs 650 per share, closing at Rs 9850, Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs162.05 per share, closing at Rs 2322.80.

Mari Petroleum recorded maximum decrease of Rs44.95 per share, closing at Rs 1124.95 whereas prices of Atlas Honda Ltd decreased by Rs 22 per share closing at Rs 350.

