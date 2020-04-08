The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 260 points to close at 30,971 points

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 30,971.27 points as compared to 31,231.55 points on the last working day with the negative change of 260.28 points (0.83 %)

A total of 181,000,392 shares were traded compared to the trade 172,769,586 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.893 billion as compared to Rs 6.751 billion during last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 115 recorded gain and 193 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 28,766,000shares and price per share of Rs 9.93, Hascol petrol with a volume of 25,834,000 price per share of Rs 14.85 and Pak Electron with a volume of 14,084,500 and price per share of Rs 20.18.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum increase of Rs 45 per share, closing at Rs 1535 while Indus Dyeing was runner up with the increase of Rs 36.05 per share, closing at Rs 516.78.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs 310.81 per share, closing at Rs 6389.19 whereas prices of Pak Tobacco decreased by Rs 131.17 per share closing at Rs 1617.82.

