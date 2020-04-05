Timesaco to provide foods items through its CSR in twins cities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese mobility services company ,Timesaco has started the new instant services "Help Buy " a instant delivery mechanism under the platform of 'Tatu Mobility' to provide items of daily necessities to the needy as the service to the people through its Corporate Social Responsbility's (CSRs) mechanism in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Now Pakistan is suffering from the epidemic disease of coronavirus, which brought the difficulties for the people including the needy people in all over the country. " Chief Executive officer Donald-Li said while talking to APP here.

Recently "we have released FreshOne App to support the people for basic daily necessities of life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but it still cannot help everyone's for the basic living needs, due to the current circumstances.

Timesaco has decided to unite tens of thousands of drivers on our platform from different cities to support citizens' mobility issues for purchasing items, he said. "We already communicated with the government for Islamabad and Rawalpindi and other cities as well, to obtain the permission for start our logistics service.

Through the technology the company and driver resources to help the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad people for providing them Instant-Delivery services and Instant-Purchase Services, with the service name "Help Buy".

He said that "Instant Delivery" has launched from today and also launched new Instant services: "Help Buy" and "Instant Delivery" on Tatu Mobility platform.

He informed that Help-Buy can help you to buy all the items of your daily necessities from the shops and Instant-Delivery can help you or Merchant deliver your product at your home.

He said that now, the App only support Android mobile, please to go Google Play Store, and download Tatu Mobility.

He said that our mission is to make Lifestyle and Commerce easier and smarter for our consumers in twin's cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. During this Corona Epidemic, as a Chinese- Pakistani company, "we are willing to devote our abilities to support Pakistan People and government to overcome this situation."