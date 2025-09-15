Commerce Minister Meets Iranian Minister Fpr Road & Urban Development
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a comprehensive bilateral meeting on Monday with Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development, on the sidelines of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic
Commission.
Both ministers were accompanied by senior officials and led their respective delegations, said a press release.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed progress on key areas of cooperation including road and rail connectivity, facilitation of border markets, customs data sharing, and enhancement of maritime services.
They underlined the importance of improving cross-border infrastructure to boost trade and people-to-people linkages.
Mr. Jam Kamal Khan expressed appreciation to Ms. Sadegh for organizing and facilitating the 22nd Session of the Joint Economic Commission, noting that Pakistan attached high priority to expanding its economic partnership with Iran through better connectivity and coordinated institutional support.
