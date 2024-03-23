Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 March 2024

Arslan Farid Published March 23, 2024 | 08:57 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 March 2024 is 225,150 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,030. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 March 2024 is 225,150 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,030.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,369 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 176,943.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 225,150 Rs 206,369
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 193,030 Rs 176,943
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,303 Rs 17,694

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange March Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

1 hour ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

12 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

12 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

13 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

13 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

13 hours ago
Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

13 hours ago
 Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

13 hours ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

13 hours ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

13 hours ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

13 hours ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business