Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 18th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 18, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th May 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 132,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 18th May 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 132,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 113,300. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 132,100. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 113,300.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 18th May 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 132,100 Rs 121,130
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,300 Rs 103,858
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,330 Rs 10,386

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 121,130. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 103,858. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 121,130. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 103,858.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 18th May 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 18th May 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Karachi Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Lahore Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Islamabad Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Rawalpindi Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Peshawar Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Quetta Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
Sialkot Rs 132,100 Rs 113,300 Rs 121,130 Rs 103,858
