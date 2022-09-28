Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 145,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 28th September 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 145,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 124,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 146,400. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 125,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 28th September 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 145,100 Rs 132,997 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 124,400 Rs 114,033 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,440 Rs 11,403

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 132,997. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 114,033. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 134,172. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 115,041.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 28th September 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 28th September 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.