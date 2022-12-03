UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 3rd December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 03, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd December 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 150,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 3rd December 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 150,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 129,300. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 151,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 129,900.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 3rd December 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 150,800 Rs 138,235
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,300 Rs 118,524
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,930 Rs 11,852

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 138,235. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 118,524. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 138,876. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 119,074.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 3rd December 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 3rd December 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Karachi Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Lahore Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Islamabad Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Rawalpindi Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Peshawar Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Quetta Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Sialkot Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
