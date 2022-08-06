UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 6th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 06, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th August 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 149,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 6th August 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 149,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 127,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 150,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 128,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 6th August 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 149,100 Rs 136,631
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,800 Rs 117,149
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,780 Rs 11,715

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 136,631. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 117,149. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 137,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 118,066.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 6th August 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 6th August 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 149,100 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Karachi Rs 149,100 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Lahore Rs 149,100 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Islamabad Rs 149,100 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Rawalpindi Rs 149,100 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Peshawar Rs 149,100 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Quetta Rs 149,100 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Sialkot Rs 149,100 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
