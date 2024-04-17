Tokyo Shares Close Lower As US Rate Cut Hopes Wane
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the head of the Federal Reserve warned that interest rates would likely have to stay elevated for some time to combat sticky inflation
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the head of the Federal Reserve warned that interest rates would likely have to stay elevated for some time to combat sticky inflation.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.32 percent, or 509.40 points, to 37,961.80, while the broader Topix index lost 1.26 percent, or 33.96 points, to 2,663.15.
Traders reversed early gains and the market stumbled to its lowest close in two months after benchmark US Treasury yields spiked and weighed on high-tech shares, analysts said.
Fed boss Jerome Powell's comments came after data showed inflation had edged up for three months and the jobs market remained resilient despite borrowing costs being at two-decade highs.
He said: "Given the strength of the labour market and progress on inflation so far, it is appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work and let the data and the evolving outlook guide us."
The prospect of US rates remaining high has sent the dollar surging this year, and this week hit a 34-year high against the yen as Japan's central bank keeps monetary policy loose.
"Investors became wary about the yen's fall, which was partly fuelled by the rise of the US yields," Daiwa Securities said.
The dollar stood at 154.53 yen, against 154.72 yen in New York.
Japanese officials have said they are keeping tabs on the forex market and are ready to intervene to support the yen.
"The market was cautious about possible damage to the Japanese economy from rising commodity prices, coupled with the yen's fall," Daiwa added.
Japanese semiconductor shares took a hit after Dutch tech giant ASML issued a disappointing earnings report, with Advantest plunging 4.48 percent to 5,459 yen and Tokyo Electron off 0.98 percent to 37,290 yen.
Toyota fell 1.43 percent to 3,597 yen and Honda lost 1.30 percent to 1,789.5 yen, while heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, dipped 0.44 percent to 40,690 yen.
Sony Group shed 2.09 percent to 12,665 yen and SoftBank Group lost 1.33 percent to 8,000 yen but Nintendo gained 0.81 percent to 7,585 yen.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM chairs review meeting on rehabilitation of roads, BHUs and RHCs
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies
CM reviews rehabilitation of roads, BHUs, RHUs
Role of educated mothers is essential for the development : HEC Sindh Official
PSCA gets man arrested for blackmailing girl
World Hemophilia Day observed
DPO Dera visits Police station to review security situation
Palestinian leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations based on historical, cultural, religious commonal ..
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies14 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar20 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procurement targets1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 150 more points1 hour ago
-
GCT directed to utilize equipment, labs for productive purposes1 hour ago
-
GIKI, Dawlance agree to boost collaboration, exchange expertise20 minutes ago
-
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses20 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,200 to Rs 251,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
Saudi prince visit to fortify bilateral ties: Meher Kashif3 hours ago
-
UK inflation slows less than expected3 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago