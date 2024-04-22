Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks rebounded from sharp losses last week to open higher Monday despite a mixed close on Wall Street where the Nasdaq was hit by fears over upcoming tech earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks rebounded from sharp losses last week to open higher Monday despite a mixed close on Wall Street where the Nasdaq was hit by fears over upcoming tech earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.91 percent, or 335.92 points, to 37,404.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 1.41 percent, or 36.97 points, to 2,663.29.

"A key today is whether the market can sustain a natural rebound after the Nikkei dropped substantially last week," brokerage house Monex said.

The headline index plunged more than 1,000 points on Friday, its largest fall in points since February 2021 because of Middle East tensions and downbeat comments from chip giant TSMC.

This week will also feature a series of key indicators and events that may impact the market.

Investors will digest US gross domestic product figures, jobless claims and housing, while the Bank of Japan will update its inflation projections.

The dollar was at 154.65 yen, nearly unchanged from 154.64 yen seen Friday afternoon in New York.

Among major shares, Nissan plunged 4.08 percent to 538.5 yen, after the automaker on Friday lowered its earnings forecasts, citing lower sales volumes and higher costs paid to suppliers and other factors.

Its bigger rival Toyota rose 0.82 percent to 3,551 yen.

Industrial robot producer Fanuc surged 1.99 percent to 4,350 yen. Sony Group jumped 0.96 percent to 12,650 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 0.77 percent to 40,830 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group advanced 2.10 percent to 1,531.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Robot Tokyo New York Japan Middle East February May Stocks Market From Nissan Toyota Mitsubishi Housing

Recent Stories

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

2 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector ..

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

6 minutes ago
 Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

6 minutes ago
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

6 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

11 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

11 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

11 minutes ago
 SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business