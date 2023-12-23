Open Menu

Total Length Of Expressways In NE China's Heilongjiang Exceeds 5,000 Km

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Total length of expressways in NE China's Heilongjiang exceeds 5,000 km

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The total length of the expressway network in China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang has exceeded 5,000 kilometers, according to the provincial department of transportation.

The milestone was passed with the completion of two expressway sections on Friday. Heilongjiang now has eight expressways extending beyond the province.

The completion of the two road sections also extended the province's major transportation channels to the south, with the extension expected to boost economic exchanges between Heilongjiang and other northeastern provinces such as Jilin and Liaoning.

China's operational expressway length totaled 177,000 kilometers by the end of 2022, and China remains the country with the greatest total expressway length in the world, the Ministry of Transport said last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Road Jilin

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

3 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

13 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

13 hours ago
 PM attends graduation ceremony of National Securit ..

PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

13 hours ago
 Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman dis ..

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman distributes helmets among motorcy ..

13 hours ago
The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar reviews law & or ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as infl ..

Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as inflation cools

13 hours ago
 Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big pl ..

Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big players return

13 hours ago
 NPC holds cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Chris ..

NPC holds cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

13 hours ago
 Tariq Mehmood appointed PIO, Mubashar Tauqir assig ..

Tariq Mehmood appointed PIO, Mubashar Tauqir assigned additional charge as MD PT ..

13 hours ago
 Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of ..

Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, PS-11 (Lar ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business