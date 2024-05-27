Open Menu

Tractors Assembling Increases 54.72 In 10 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Tractors assembling increases 54.72 in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Tractor assembling in the country during first 10 months of current financial year increased by 54.72 percent as compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2023-24 over 39,564 tractors were locally assembled as against the production of 25,571 tractors of the same period of the last year, according to the data released by the Pakistan automobile Manufacturers Association (PMA).

Meanwhile, the local sales of tractors registered about 56.61 percent as it was recorded at 38,282 tractors in the first 10 months of the current financial year as against the sales of 24,44 tractors of the same period of last year, it added.

Massey Ferguson remained the top tractor producer of tractors as it produced about 25,748 tractors, whereas it sold 25,138 units as compared to the output of 16,090 tractors and sale of 14,981 units of the same period of last year, the data revealed.

Fiat was the other company, which produced about 13,798 tractors in the last 10 months of the current financial year as against the production of 9,481 tractors of the same period of last year, whereas the sale of Fiat was recorded at 13,144 tractors as compared to the sale of 9,463 tractors of the same period of last year, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Sale Same From Top Fiat

Recent Stories

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

8 minutes ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

1 hour ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Business