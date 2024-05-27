Tractors Assembling Increases 54.72 In 10 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Tractor assembling in the country during first 10 months of current financial year increased by 54.72 percent as compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-April, 2023-24 over 39,564 tractors were locally assembled as against the production of 25,571 tractors of the same period of the last year, according to the data released by the Pakistan automobile Manufacturers Association (PMA).
Meanwhile, the local sales of tractors registered about 56.61 percent as it was recorded at 38,282 tractors in the first 10 months of the current financial year as against the sales of 24,44 tractors of the same period of last year, it added.
Massey Ferguson remained the top tractor producer of tractors as it produced about 25,748 tractors, whereas it sold 25,138 units as compared to the output of 16,090 tractors and sale of 14,981 units of the same period of last year, the data revealed.
Fiat was the other company, which produced about 13,798 tractors in the last 10 months of the current financial year as against the production of 9,481 tractors of the same period of last year, whereas the sale of Fiat was recorded at 13,144 tractors as compared to the sale of 9,463 tractors of the same period of last year, it added.
