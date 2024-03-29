Türkiye's Foreign Trade Gap Halves In January-February
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Türkiye's foreign trade deficit decreased by 51% to $12.95 billion during the January-February period, on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Friday.
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced that the country's exports totaled $41 billion, up by 8.5%, and imports dropped by 16% to $54 billion over the same period.
The foreign trade deficit was $6.
77 billion in February alone, narrowing by 44.2% year-on-year.
Türkiye's exports went up by 13.6% to $21 billion, while imports fell by 9.2% to $27.85 billion in February versus the same month last year.
The exports - excluding energy products and non-monetary gold - were $19.6 billion, up 12.3%, and imports were $20.99 billion with a 5.2% increase, year-on-year in February.
The foreign trade deficit - excluding energy products and non-monetary gold - was $1.4 billion in February 2024.
