Turkish foreign minister begins 5-nation Africa tour

ANKARA, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu began his five-nation Africa tour on Sunday, starting with South Africa.

"We started our South African contacts by visiting the Nurul Hamidiye Mosque, named after Sultan Abdulhamid II, in Cape Town, whose restoration works were undertaken by TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency).

In cooperation with all our institutions, we protect our cultural heritage all over the world!" Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Later, Cavusoglu visited Tana Baru Cemetery, where the tomb of Ottoman Islamic scholar Abu Bakr Effendi is located.

On Monday, Cavusoglu will officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town and will hold official meetings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu will then visit Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe.