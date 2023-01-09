UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Begins 5-nation Africa Tour

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Turkish foreign minister begins 5-nation Africa tour

ANKARA, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu began his five-nation Africa tour on Sunday, starting with South Africa.

"We started our South African contacts by visiting the Nurul Hamidiye Mosque, named after Sultan Abdulhamid II, in Cape Town, whose restoration works were undertaken by TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency).

In cooperation with all our institutions, we protect our cultural heritage all over the world!" Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Later, Cavusoglu visited Tana Baru Cemetery, where the tomb of Ottoman Islamic scholar Abu Bakr Effendi is located.

On Monday, Cavusoglu will officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town and will hold official meetings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu will then visit Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Twitter Visit Pretoria Cape Town South Africa Rwanda Zimbabwe Sao Tome And Principe Gabon Sunday Mosque All

Recent Stories

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

7 minutes ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

24 minutes ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.