Turkiye's Investors Shows keen Interest In Investments In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci said on Friday that Turkish investors have shown keen interest in making substantial investments in Pakistan, especially in mining, equipment manufacturing, paper products, pharmaceutical sector and special economic zones.

Mr. Mehmet Pacaci, the Ambassador of Turkiye said this in a meeting with Tahir Javed, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State on investment at the board of Investment (BOI), said a press release issued here.

During their talks, both parties emphasized the deep religious, cultural, political, economic and social ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The meeting had fruitful discussions which highlighted the enduring and multifaceted relations that Pakistan and Turkey have enjoyed for a long time.

Ambassador Pacaci expressed Turkiye's keen interest in making substantial investments in Pakistan, particularly focusing on mining, appliance manufacturing, paper products, the pharmaceutical sector and the clusters of Special Economic Zones.

He emphasized the commitment of leading Turkish companies, including Lemak, Dolcer, Turkish Contractors Association, Arcelik, Zorlo, Alberic, and Pak Yetiram, which have already invested in Pakistan.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Turkiye's readiness for joint ventures in various investment sectors, citing Pakistan's vast potential in these areas.

Ambassador Pacaci highlighted the extensive research conducted on Pakistan's investment landscape and expressed Turkiye's readiness to invest significantly.

He also mentioned the 46 Turkish contracting companies keen on investing in Pakistan, expressing a desire to increase their share in infrastructure investments and emphasising the potential for collaboration in the construction sector.

He also showed his keenness for road shows in three major cities of Turkiye.

Tahir Javed, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State on investment, hoped to enhance the Turkiye and Pakistan economic and trade cooperation to strengthen the bilateral ties.

SAPM/MoS echoed these sentiments, expressing Pakistan's openness to Turkish investment.

He emphasized the future potential areas for strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in business and investment.

He welcomed Turkiye's interest in investing and encouraged increased collaboration in various sectors, including infrastructure and construction, to bolster economic cooperation between the two nations.

However, he said that we need your help to bring new investments in the shape of new companies from Turkiye.

The Minister ensured that as you have already made your considerations in SIFC, in this regard there will be full support from the Minister’s office.

Both parties expressed their eagerness to further engage in all areas of mutual interest, fostering a convergence of perspectives on regional and global concerns.

They expressed satisfaction with the current state of affairs and looked forward to deepening their collaboration in the future.

In closing, Ambassador Pacaci extended a warm invitation to SAPM/MOS to collaborate on Special Economic Zones, further enhancing the economic ties between the two nations.

