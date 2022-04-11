UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Stupino Household Gas Explosion - Emergency Authorities

Published April 11, 2022

Two People Killed in Stupino Household Gas Explosion - Emergency Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The household gas explosion in a residential building in Stupino, in the Moscow region, resulted in the death of two people, while five others were injured, local emergency authorities told Sputnik on Monday.

"Seven people were injured, two of them died," a local emergency authorities spokesperson said.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told Sputnik that ten people were injured and one person was killed by the blast.

Meanwhile, a local emergency authorities spokesperson told Sputnik earlier on Monday morning that there were a total of five injured, including one child, and one fatality.

A gas explosion occurred on the fourth floor of a five-story building in Stupino at around 5:54 a.m. local time (02:54 GMT on Monday). External panels were reported to have collapsed on the fourth and fifth floors of the residential building and internal wall partitions in two apartments were destroyed on the fourth floor. Windows were broken on several floors.

According to local emergency authorities the explosion was most likely caused by a gas leak that occurred as a result of an equipment malfunction.

A total of 60 people, including 10 children, were evacuated, according to the Russian emergency situations ministry.

