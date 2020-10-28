UK Chancellor, Indian Finance Minister Reach Agreements to Bolster Mutual Investment

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Indian finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, have reached multiple agreements on financial services, sustainable finance, and infrastructure on Wednesday that will help boost mutual investment and job creation, the British High Commission in New Delhi said in a press release

Sunak and Sitharaman held talks within the framework of the UK and India's Economic and Financial Dialogue. The UK chancellor said that London and New Delhi were committed to working together to aid the financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today we set out our ambition for even stronger ties, with an agreement that will increase investment and create and secure jobs.

We are also committed to working together to lead the global economic recovery as we build back better after the pandemic," Sunak said in the press release.

The agreements reached on Wednesday include a new strategic partnership to accelerate the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City's development in India. A new Financial Markets Dialogue designed to reduce market access and regulatory barriers for UK and Indian companies will also be created.

The UK government has said that the country's trade turnover with India totaled 24 billion Pounds ($31 billion) in 2019. This figure has doubled since 2007.