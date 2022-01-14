UrduPoint.com

UK Economy Recovers To Pre-Pandemic Level In November - ONS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 14, 2022 | 04:43 PM

UK Economy Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Level in November - ONS

The UK economy grew by 0.9% in November propelled by the strong performance of the services sector, and recovered to above pre-COVID-19 level for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The UK economy grew by 0.9% in November propelled by the strong performance of the services sector, and recovered to above pre-COVID-19 level for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

"In November 2021, GDP is estimated to be above its pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic level (February 2020) for the first time, by 0.7%," the ONS said.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said that the growth recorded in the month before the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to spread in the UK was also backed by the recovery of the construction sector as many raw materials "became easier to get hold of.

"

Human health and social work activities and transport and storage were the three largest contributors to the services sector growth, which might be hit, however, again in December, when businesses began reporting severe staff absences because of the unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious variant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Kingdom February March November December 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host a health and we ..

2 minutes ago
 Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

4 minutes ago
 Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiolo ..

Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS

4 minutes ago
 2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mi ..

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

37 minutes ago
 Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market ..

Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.