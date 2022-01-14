UK Economy Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Level in November - ONS

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The UK economy grew by 0.9% in November propelled by the strong performance of the services sector, and recovered to above pre-COVID-19 level for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

"In November 2021, GDP is estimated to be above its pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic level (February 2020) for the first time, by 0.7%," the ONS said.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said that the growth recorded in the month before the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to spread in the UK was also backed by the recovery of the construction sector as many raw materials "became easier to get hold of.

Human health and social work activities and transport and storage were the three largest contributors to the services sector growth, which might be hit, however, again in December, when businesses began reporting severe staff absences because of the unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious variant.