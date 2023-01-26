UrduPoint.com

UN Expects Inflation In Turkey To Fall To 42.4% In 2023 - WESP Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 10:40 AM

UN Expects Inflation in Turkey to Fall to 42.4% in 2023 - WESP Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Inflation in Turkey will fall to an average of 42.4% by the end of the year, while the country's economy will grow by 3.7% in 2023, according to the United Nation's annual World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report published on Wednesday.

In 2024, inflation will slow down to 13.

5%, while the Turkish economy will grow by 3.5%, the annual report said.

In December 2022, the annual inflation in Turkey slowed down to 64.27% from 84.39% in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said. The largest price increases were registered in housing (79.83%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (77.87%) and transportation (54.45%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Turkey Price November December From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

10 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

11 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.