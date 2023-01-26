UN Expects Inflation in Turkey to Fall to 42.4% in 2023 - WESP Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Inflation in Turkey will fall to an average of 42.4% by the end of the year, while the country's economy will grow by 3.7% in 2023, according to the United Nation's annual World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report published on Wednesday.

In 2024, inflation will slow down to 13.

5%, while the Turkish economy will grow by 3.5%, the annual report said.

In December 2022, the annual inflation in Turkey slowed down to 64.27% from 84.39% in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said. The largest price increases were registered in housing (79.83%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (77.87%) and transportation (54.45%).