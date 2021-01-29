UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Crypto Exchange Coinbase To Go Public Via Direct Listing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Go Public Via Direct Listing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Coinbase, a major US cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced Thursday that it would go public via a direct listing instead of an initial public offering.

"Coinbase Global, Inc. today announced its intent to become a publicly-traded company pursuant to a proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock," the exchange said in a blog post.

This follows the tech company's decision to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The review process is ongoing.

The digital platform was set up in 2012 to make it easier to buy and sell digital coins, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, in a bid to open up the global financial system. It claims to have 43 million users.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Company Bitcoin Buy Cryptocurrency Post Million

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

47 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

47 minutes ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

49 minutes ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

49 minutes ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.