US Debt Limit Talks Stalled As Biden, Republicans Reach 'Impasse' - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Republican leaders in Congress have stalled after the parties reached an impasse, Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Republican leaders in Congress have stalled after the parties reached an impasse, Punchbowl news' Jake Sherman reported on Friday.

Talks between the White House and Republicans were paused after negotiators could not agree on multiple issues, the report said, citing a source familiar with the talks.

The United States could default on its financial obligations as early as June if Biden and Republicans fail to reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week.

House Republicans passed a plan to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, although the White House and Senate Democrats have rejected the proposal.

