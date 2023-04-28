WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United States has lost its manufacturing and eroded competitiveness in critical technologies that create a critical economic risk for national security, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"America didn't just lose manufacturing, we eroded our competitiveness in critical technologies that would define the future," Sullivan said during a discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution. "This creates a critical economic risk and a national security vulnerability."

Sullivan noted that the United States manufactures only around 10% of the world's semiconductors while the production of the most advanced chips is located elsewhere.

The United States produces only 4% of the lithium, 13% of the cobalt, 0% of the nickel and 0% of the graphite required to meet the current demand for electric vehicles while more than 80% of critical minerals are processed by China alone, Sullivan said.

The Biden administration will continue to use export controls that are narrowly focused on technology that could change the existing military balance with respect to China, Sullivan added.