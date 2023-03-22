UrduPoint.com

US Fed Mulls More Rate Hikes After Banking Turmoil

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 06:54 PM

US Fed mulls more rate hikes after banking turmoil

US banks will be paying especially close attention to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday after two weeks of market turmoil over the collapse of three regional lenders

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):US banks will be paying especially close attention to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday after two weeks of market turmoil over the collapse of three regional lenders.

The central bank is walking a tightrope between continuing to raise rates to combat high inflation or stepping on the brake to prevent further upheaval in the commercial banking sector.

The Fed may have gained some wiggle room for another rate hike, however, as stock markets and banking shares have rallied this week after global financial authorities took measures to prevent contagion.

The majority of futures traders predict the Fed will increase its benchmark lending rate by a relatively modest 25 basis points to a range of 4.75-5.00 percent, according to CME Group.

That would be in line with the size of the US central bank's previous rate hike in February, and mark the ninth increase since it began tightening monetary conditions last year.

Despite these efforts, price rises remained stuck well above the Fed's long-term inflation target of two percent.

- Hot data and banking uncertainty - The implosions of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and two other regional lenders pummeled banking stocks around the world last week, with Credit Suisse swallowed up by Swiss rival UBS after its shares sank to a record low.

Asian stock markets and most European indices rose ahead of the Fed's decision on Wednesday.

The combination of hot economic data at the start of the year and the uncertainty in the banking sector has led most analysts to predict the Fed will continue with a more modest hiking cycle than was previously predicted.

"After the recent news, the recent developments in the financial markets, we now see a kind of risk to both sides," Stephen Juneau, senior US economist at Bank of America Global Research, told AFP.

"We're still looking for a 25 basis point hike in March, May, and June," he said.

- More 'dovish' language - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that the US banking sector was "stabilizing" after authorities stepped in to protect deposits following the failures of SVB and Signature Bank.

But she conceded that "similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion." Yellen's comments contributed to this week's relief rally in the stock markets, along with actions by the Fed and other major central banks to improve lenders' access to liquidity.

The challenge on Wednesday for Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be to convey the message that the banking system has turned a corner while continuing to confront inflation.

"The Fed will need to emphasize that it has a dual mandate of full employment and stable prices, with the latter nowhere close to being met," Oxford Economics' chief US economist Ryan Sweet wrote in a note to clients.

It is likely to be "a bit more dovish" in the language that accompanies the decision, Juneau from Bank of America said, adding he expects the US central bank to reinforce its confidence in the banking system in the statement.

The Fed will also update its GDP growth and interest-rate projections on Wednesday.

Its announcement will follow on the heels of the European Central Bank's decision last week to raise its rates by a hefty 0.5 percentage points.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde warned on Wednesday that the eurozone's monetary policymakers "will still have ground to cover to make sure that inflation pressures are stamped out."She said the recent banking turmoil could add to "downside risks" in the single currency area.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Oxford Powell Price Juneau Chicago Mercantile Exchange February March May June Stocks Market From Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Mo ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's ba ..

IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's bail in prohibited funding case

14 minutes ago
 Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% ..

Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% Gold, 71.5% Currency - Central ..

15 minutes ago
 PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educati ..

PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educational track

15 minutes ago
 PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledg ..

PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledge to embrace equity

11 minutes ago
 Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in ..

Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in Protests of Finance Minister's ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.