UrduPoint.com

US Manufactured Goods Orders Fall For Second Straight Month

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 07:35 PM

US manufactured goods orders fall for second straight month

Orders for big-ticket US-manufactured goods slipped in August, the second consecutive monthly decline, buffeted by the volatile military and civilian aircraft categories that moved in opposite directions, according to government data released Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Orders for big-ticket US-manufactured goods slipped in August, the second consecutive monthly decline, buffeted by the volatile military and civilian aircraft categories that moved in opposite directions, according to government data released Tuesday.

Durable goods orders fell 0.2 percent to $272.7 billion last month, after a 0.1 percent decline in July, the Commerce Department reported. The result was far better than analysts had expected.

A huge double-digit drop in non-defense aircraft pushed the total down, while a massive 31.2 percent jump in military aircraft pushed the other way, the data showed.

Excluding defense aircraft, total new orders fell 0.9 percent.

Soaring US inflation and supply chain snarls have challenged industry and consumers, causing a pullback in spending and investment.

But the report showed resilient demand, with rising orders for vehicles, computers, and electrical equipment and appliances, which posted a 1.0 percent increase, according to the report.

Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics noted that some softening of activity could "lead to a better balance between supply and demand and reduce stress in supply chains.""Right now manufacturing carries enough momentum to withstand stress from downward pressures," but he cautioned, "the confluence of highly elevated inflation, higher interest rates, weakening demand and downbeat sentiment will cause durable goods activity to struggle next year."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Oxford Lead July August Commerce From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Speakers for normal ties between Pakistan-India to ..

Speakers for normal ties between Pakistan-India to boost economy after resolving ..

2 minutes ago
 Ex CS KP, Ex Secretary IT appreciate performance o ..

Ex CS KP, Ex Secretary IT appreciate performance of Paraplegic Center

2 minutes ago
 Starmer to insist Labour fit to govern as UK hit b ..

Starmer to insist Labour fit to govern as UK hit by crisis

2 minutes ago
 Bismah confident of a good show in ACC Women's T20 ..

Bismah confident of a good show in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

2 minutes ago
 Heavy floods ravage West Africa farmlands

Heavy floods ravage West Africa farmlands

6 minutes ago
 SSP City, Ulema discuss Rabi-ul-Awal arrangements

SSP City, Ulema discuss Rabi-ul-Awal arrangements

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.