WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The United States has sanctioned Iran's national bank and development fund, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF) and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co.

under its counterterrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224," OFAC said in a press release.