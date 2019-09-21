UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Iran's National Bank, Development Fund - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:33 AM

US Sanctions Iran's National Bank, Development Fund - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned Iran's national bank and development fund, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The United States has sanctioned Iran's national bank and development fund, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF) and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co.

under its counterterrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224," OFAC said in a press release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Bank United States National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

5 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

5 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

35 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

50 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

50 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.