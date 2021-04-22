US stocks dip amid latest jitters over Covid-19

Wall Street stocks dipped early Thursday as questions about lofty equity valuations and rising Covid-19 cases in many countries offset better economic data

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Thursday as questions about lofty equity valuations and rising Covid-19 cases in many countries offset better economic data.

After a strong run over the last month, US equities have been under pressure this week as investors question whether an expected earnings bounce later this year has already been priced into stocks.

Adding to that is "mounting skepticism surrounding the credibility of global economic growth projections" due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe and Asia, CFRA Reasearch analyst Sam Stovall said in a note.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 34,044.71.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 4,164.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.2 percent at 13,921.54.

New filings for US unemployment benefits declined again last week, hitting their lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Labor Department reported.

The 547,000 new seasonally adjusted filings reported in the week ended April 17 were better than analysts expected and 39,000 fewer than the previous week's upwardly revised figure, and came as vaccination campaigns offer hope for a return to normalcy in the world's largest economy.

Companies with big moves after earnings reports included AT&T, which surged 5.2 percent and chemical company Dow, which slumped 4.1 percent.